A-League Melbourne derby descends into chaos with violent pitch invasion. Video / Sky Sport

By Tyson Otto

Victoria Police have launched an investigation into the A-League riot that has shocked the football world.

In an incident described by some as Australian football’s darkest day, Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover sustained a suspected concussion and a gash to his face after he appeared to be assaulted by a Melbourne Victory fan during a violent and shameful pitch invasion.

The Melbourne Derby at AAMI Park was abandoned after 20 minutes over fears for the players’ safety.

Footage of the incident has spread across the world and much of the fan violence was captured on videos posted on social media — and on the live broadcast from Network 10.

Melbourne Victory after the game apologised to a Network 10 camera operator who was injured in the pitch invasion.

Victory has also apologised to Glover and match referee Alex King, who sustained a cut to his eyebrow.

Victoria Police has now responded to the situation, but it has been confirmed that no arrests were made.

A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch. Photo / Getty

Fans storm the pitch in protest during the round eight A-League Men's match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory. Photo / Getty

“Victoria Police is disappointed with the behaviour of some supporters at Saturday nights A-League men’s game between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory in Melbourne,” Police said in a statement.

“The match was abandoned after approximately 150-200 Melbourne Victory supporters entered the field of play. A Melbourne City player and official were injured during the incursion and a cameraman was injured by a flare.

“These incidents are being investigated by police. Supporters left the field after a short period of time and the crowd left the stadium. There were no other incidents reported to police and at this stage no arrests have been made.”

In a press release, Football Australia described the violence as “shocking” and that “such behaviour has no place in Australian Football”.

They also confirmed they would be conducting a full investigation immediately, “where strong sanctions to be handed down”.

It comes after “damning” new vision from a spectator captured the moment the pitch invasion by fans from inside the Victory’s active supporters area began.

Incredible scenes as Melbourne Victory fans storm the pitch at the City - Victory Derby after city keeper throws a flare at the crowd. Never seen anything like this in Australian football before... pic.twitter.com/IROUvlINcN — Tom Canetti (@tomcanetti) December 17, 2022

Veteran Australian football commentator Ray Gatt said the vision shows why Victory could be facing major sanctions.

“This is damning,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Didn’t realise there were so many that ran onto the pitch. Can’t see how Victory will avoid the harshest of sanctions including rest of games behind closed doors, maybe loss of points, massive fines.”

He earlier tweeted: “OMG. That’s disgraceful. Simply awful. No way should players be subjected to what we have just seen.”

So soon after Australian soccer was riding unprecedented highs following the incredible World Cup campaign from the Socceroos, it has sadly returned to the ‘bad old days’, plunging to new lows of fan violence.

Glover required stitches for the cut and King also sustained a cut to his right eyebrow during the wild and scary scenes when Victory fans stormed the pitch, although a Football Australia spokesperson said he was “more rattled than hurt”.

The referee match day coach was pushed into a fence as well, and all officials had to be escorted to their cars by security.

Absolutely unacceptable ugly scenes at 20 minutes at the Melbourne Derby. Glover got smashed by a bin by some fuckwit. Terrible. Game paused. As if Aus football couldn’t get any worse rn #MCYvMVC pic.twitter.com/zN8CMMEFVe — Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) December 17, 2022

Fans from both clubs hurled flares onto the pitch, but when Glover threw two flares back into the Victory fans area at the northern end, it sparked a wild reaction as approximately 100 Victory fans stormed the pitch, and encircled Glover in scary scenes.

Then one Victory fan grabbed a metal bucket and threw it into Glover’s face, instantly cutting the City goalkeeper’s face wide open.

In a low point for Australian soccer, it forced all the players and coaches to leave the pitch and technical area. Glover had to receive medical attention for his injuries.

Some of the invading Victory fans also jumped on the goals, seemingly in an attempt to tear them down.

About 40 minutes after the match was stopped, it was officially abandoned due to player safety “in accordance with Law 5.3 of the Laws of the Game in order to protect the integrity of the match.”

City players, including World Cup hero Jamie Maclaren, returned to the field without their match gear on, to thank their fans.

Tensions had been building throughout the night in the wake of the Australian Professional Leagues’ decision to give the A-League grand final to Sydney for the next three years.

Fans from both clubs had mooted that they would walk out of the stadium at the 20th minute in protest of the APL decision, but nobody could have anticipated the disgraceful scenes that occurred.

Moments before the Glover incident, a flare from the Victory fans area hit a Network Ten TV cameraman on the back, prompting him to turn around and throw his arms out, questioning why the fans were acting in that manner. He then left his post presumably for safety reasons.

The chaotic scenes forced a strong police response.

But the City fans at the southern end also behaved poorly.

After going up 1-0 in the 11th minute, City fans threw three flares onto the field, one of which was picked up by Victory goalkeeper Paul Izzo and placed down on the ground behind the goals.

In fact, the City fans brought the game to a halt when they threw scores of flares onto the pitch in the 20th minute, one of which burned a hole in the City net.

Prior to the game chants of “f*** the APL” rang around the stadium from both sets of fans.

The City fans held up banners that read: “Football Without Fans is Nothing!!” and “When Money Tak$ Fans Will Walk. APL Out”.

The Victory fans also held up signs that read: “APL Knows the demands. Football for the Fans (featuring eight dollar signs)” and “No More Lie$ Are we invisible fans?”

The Victory end also held up a sign with a pig wearing the letters “APL” surrounded by dollar bills, with the message “Look at Yourself” around it.

Prior to the stoppage, Victory fans had been sporadically letting off small fireworks into the air.

Viewers called for the people who stormed the field to be given life bans and said it was an absolute disgrace the goodwill created by the Socceroos’ World Cup campaign had been erased in a matter of weeks.

There was an avalanche of condemnation from across the entire Australian sporting landscape.

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr wrote: “Very sad day for football in Aus. Hope all the boys & officials are ok️.

“Hope that all the fans that went to actually support our beautiful game got home safe.”

Socceroo Craig Goodwin posted: “Extremely disappointing. Regardless of what has happened, this is not the way to respond and only gives the game a bad look”.

Socceroos legend Mark Schwarzer called for life bans.

“Get these IDIOTS out of our game, they are not fans and they should never be allowed back ever again.

“What is wrong with people? It happens time & time again. We take a step forward & then 10 steps backwards, in this case 100 backwards… minority of idiots cause untold damage to our sport far to often.. name, shame, prosecute and ban for life those involved.”

The Melbourne Storm’s Ryan Papenhuyzen wrote on Twitter: “Shame on you. Absolute scum act”.

Geelong champion Patrick Dangerfield wrote: “Disgusting behaviour”.

Former Socceroos player Michael Zullo wrote it was a “catastrophe”.

“Ashamed, embarrassed, infuriated,” he posted on Twitter.

“The damage done to our game tonight is inconceivable. All our hard work, ruined. We can only hope that those responsible are dealt with accordingly, and the individual that assaulted a professional athlete is thrown in jail. Disgraceful.”

Mariners keeper Danny Vukovic posted: “Our game is in tatters. An absolute disgrace what happened tonight.

“Cannot believe we are here after such an amazing WC and so much potential to see our game grow. Irreparable damage done. Darkest day for football in Australia.”

“Worst thing I have seen in all my days following this game in Australia. Sickening.”