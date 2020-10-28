Plunket Shield cricket: Rising Black Caps star Kyle Jamieson's sensational hat-trick leaves Central Districts in tatters

Kyle Jamieson's barnstorming start to the Plunket Shield season gathered pace, literally, as he snagged a spectacular hat-trick at Eden Park's Outer Oval.

Ripping through the meat of Central Districts' normally reliable middle order, Jamieson put his Auckland side into a strong position by having former Black Cap Tom Bruce caught in the slips by Martin Guptill, ripping out wicketkeeper batsman Dane Cleaver's stumps and then cartwheeling the off stump of allrounder Brad Schmulian as he unwisely left a ball that jagged back off the seam.

CD, who were well positioned at 91-3 chasing Auckland's paltry first innings of 167, were suddenly in tatters at 128-7, with Jamieson's contribution 5-41.

With the last ball of his 16th over, Jamieson achieved another five-for, inducing Doug Bracewell to drag a wide ball back onto his stumps. Compared to his other wickets, it was anticlimactic, but it counts all the same.

The tall right-hander made his test debut for New Zealand last season and made an immediate impact with bat and ball, taking nine wickets against India across two tests, including 5-45 at Christchurch.

Kyle Jamieson has reason to smile so far this Plunket Shield season. Photo / Photosport

Over the winter he worked on finding an extra yard of pace after watching how aggressive Australia's fast-bowling cadre attacked the bowling crease.

It appears to have worked. In admittedly bowler-friendly conditions, Jamieson opened the Plunket Shield season against Otago with figures of 5-39 and 3-6 and troubled all batsmen with his pace and bounce.

The more accomplished CD side have also found it tough.

Just before stumps on day one, Ross Taylor flailed at one outside off stump and was caught at first slip by Glenn Phillips, and he has followed up with this morning's hat-trick.

In a statistical oddity, the ball that preceded the hat-trick was a top-edged hook for six, giving the over a curious dot, dot, six, wicket, wicket, wicket sequence.