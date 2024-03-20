Phoenix fans are known for having some of the best support in the A-League. Photo / Photosport

Football is about to pick up the ball that rugby dropped.

In the early days, Super Rugby’s biggest matches played out in front of large, boisterous crowds. In the week before a big clash, tales of past tensions and battles would be shared. On game day, the stands were full; the action on the field was frenetic.

Super Rugby inherited this atmosphere and passion from the amateur era, in particular the timeless magic of the Ranfurly Shield – the winning of which can still prompt a good-sized turnout for a parade through a small rural town.

That inheritance was squandered on late kick offs and the inconsistencies of a constantly rejigged competition format. When the sport’s best players were allowed to take a break from their contract and play offshore, Super Rugby’s credibility – and watchability – diminished further.

The on-field action is still excellent today. But, in terms of fan engagement, Super Rugby has demonstrably lost its mojo. The biggest and best crowd in town – and certainly the one that’s most fun – is cheering (win or lose) for the Warriors.

Cricket can just about get a buzz on when India are in town for a limited-overs match and their brilliant supporters fill the stands.

But for domestic rivalries, Super Rugby has sadly let Kiwis down. The derby clashes that are the lifeblood of football fandom around the world are seldom seen in our national game.

Into this vacuum comes New Zealand’s two A-League franchises. The Phoenix debuted in the A League in 2007, and are presently enjoying their richest run in the competition. They are top of the table with a small though deeply loyal fanbase.

With the arrival of the league’s newest entrant, Auckland FC, Kiwi sports fans seemingly have a genuine chance of enjoying meaningful derby rivalry. Both organisations have shown a willingness to stir up banter.

In the week that Auckland FC’s name was announced and their playing strip unveiled, the Phoenix fired the opening shot, launching a petition to have Auckland included in “Greater Wellington”.

The Wellingtonians cheekily argued that stretching their regional border more than 700km north would mean Phoenix fans in Auckland could continue supporting their team. (Argumentative Aucklanders might point out that such a boundary rejig would finally mean the capital city would have decent craft beer within its boundaries.)

The Auckland response – which has been linked to team owners if not team management – seems to have been to send a pitch invader on to Eden Park wearing a Black Knights shirt while the Phoenix were playing. It was clearly imprudent: No credible sports organisation can be seen to endorse pitch invasions – not when fans at the ground are instructed not to run on to the field for fear of endangering themselves and the athletes. But it hints at an agreeable appetite for derby dispute.

Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano has lamented the lack of media buzz and public interest for his team outside of Wellington. His team are top of the table and on the best run of results in their history. They win well, with football that is good to watch. Their (Wellington-based) fans are among New Zealand’s most passionate.

The coach might get his wishes if the antics of the Aucklanders and his own back-office staff can rise to the occasions.