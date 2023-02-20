Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Why All Blacks could have the blueprint to beat France

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Sam Cane of the All Blacks leads the haka. Photo / Photosport

Sam Cane of the All Blacks leads the haka. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The World Cup will define, as it always does, the year for the All Blacks.

Does anyone other than the saddest rugby tragic remember that before their magnificent winning 2015 Cup campaign, the All

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport