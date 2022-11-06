Ruby Tui celebrates her try during the Black Ferns' semifinal victory. Photo / photosport.nz

OPINION:

Phil Gifford presents his seven talking points from a massive rugby weekend.

Dreams can come true

“The girls have a huge attacking attitude. It’s not always the right thing to do but it dug us out of a hole, and our defence was out of this world.”

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith’s summation of the 25-24 win over France at Eden Park, which takes them to Saturday’s final of the Rugby World Cup, not only explains why they won, but also why watching them is such an exhilarating ride.

The courage in the team is now firmly established and a final with England, who looked very good but not invulnerable in beating Canada 26-19, shapes as the perfect last scene of a real-life story to rival any movie.

Come the hour

Captain Ruahei Demant has never been more inspirational than she was in the win over France. Thanks to a tough, well-drilled French defensive line, the usual Ferns stars out wide, Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui, had few chances, so Demant’s grit and skill were vital. Put A+ beside second-five Theresa Fitzpatrick’s name too. She ran a perfect line for her try, and late in the game made a tackle for which the adjective thunderous was too tame.

Ruahei Demant was pivotal for the Ferns. Photo / Dean Purcell

Turning a corner

The loss of the All Blacks aura may be more of a media construct than a reality. The All Blacks beating Wales 55-23 in Cardiff, scoring eight tries to two (with one of the Welsh tries by captain Justin Tipuric as dubious as any television match official has ever examined), flagged some hopeful signs for New Zealand.

Power and drive up front won the game, and that was where they lost the series to Ireland in July. Codie Taylor back in vibrant form to share hooking duties with the dynamic Samisoni Tauaki’aho means that when Brodie Retallick is available again the All Blacks will have a terrific tight five. And Jordie Barrett is surely the answer to the search for a big, commanding second-five.

Shining stars

Every All Black played well but Ardie Savea was extraordinary, even by his standards. To celebrate setting a record as the most-capped All Blacks back, Aaron Smith was as busy and energetic as he was when Jamie Joseph brought him to Dunedin from Feilding in 2011 as a fast and feisty 22-year-old for the Highlanders.

Stay calm and carry on

Does the big win over Wales mean the All Blacks are now easily the best team in the world, and odds-on to win the World Cup next year? No.

Does it mean that the gleeful near hysteria that broke out among critics in Europe and here after a flat effort against Japan was ill-informed? Yes.

The average family pet would have noticed that the All Blacks side fielded against Japan was virtually a B team. You’d never have guessed that in the rush by some last week to eviscerate the coaches and team. Just in case the point is still missed: The end of the world would only be nigh if the top team had been lacklustre in Tokyo.

Ardie Savea scores the All Blacks' sixth try. Photo / Getty

Shocker! UK writer admits All Blacks sort of OK

Stephen Jones, who regards New Zealand rugby with the same warmth most of us have for head lice, actually wrote these words for London’s Sunday Times after the All Blacks’ victory in Cardiff: “While you could say that this All Black team at the moment is efficient rather than elevated and unbeatable, you would also have to say that they were way too good for Wales.”

Power axis hasn’t changed, but it came close

More significant than the All Blacks spanking Wales was France just sneaking in 30-29 against the Wallabies in Paris. Australia had the game in hand but choked in the last minutes. A composed Ireland beat South Africa 19-16 but a day earlier their back-up players were whipped 47-19 by the All Blacks XV. If the All Blacks can beat England in a fortnight the balance of rugby power, firmly tilted north earlier in the year, could be evening up.