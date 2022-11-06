Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: The quality that could lift Black Ferns to Rugby World Cup glory

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Ruby Tui celebrates her try during the Black Ferns' semifinal victory. Photo / photosport.nz

OPINION:

Phil Gifford presents his seven talking points from a massive rugby weekend.

Dreams can come true

“The girls have a huge attacking attitude. It’s not always the right thing to do but it dug

