Phil Gifford: The greatest All Blacks coaches of all time

In the dramatic months leading into this year’s Rugby World Cup, New Zealand Rugby announced that the All Blacks coach for 2024 onwards would be appointed before the tournament began.

The incumbent, Ian Foster felt this was unreasonable and decided not to put his hand up to keep his job. Ultimately, Scott Robertson was appointed as coach of the All Blacks.

There are two guaranteed by-products of being an All Blacks coach - unyielding power and unrivaled scrutiny.

The right man for the job, and/or his shortcomings polarise the nation.

Scott Robertson may be the most misunderstood coach in New Zealand rugby.

Robertson is the most successful domestic coach in New Zealand history – seven Super titles and two provincial titles with Canterbury prove that case.

What’s still slightly weird is that because he surfs, skateboards, and breakdances, there are some in the game who think his success is purely based on being able to relate to young men who play rugby for a living.

That’s certainly part of it. But just as important is the fact that he’s chased rugby knowledge since he first came to Christchurch from Mt Maunganui in 1996. Read more >

First, a reality check. The 35-7 drubbing by the Springboks at Twickenham was such a bad day for the All Blacks it amounted to a black comedy.

Missed tackles? Yes. Dropped passes? Yes. Failing to adjust to a pin-pricking English referee? Yes. A flurry of cards from a lack of discipline? Yes. Wayward throwing to the lineout? Yes. And, in the truly weird file, a 30-stitch gash from a sprig to the thigh of a key forward, Tyrel Lomax.

The video analysis at their new camp in Germany should come with a censor’s X-rating and a warning for those of a nervous disposition to look away.

But, despite the rage being unleashed online, this is not necessarily a sign the All Blacks’ world is at an end, and that they may as well concede the opening game of the Cup in Paris with France.

There’s still enough experience and backbone in this All Blacks squad to put the Twickenham nightmare behind them. I wouldn’t suggest mortgaging the house to bet on it, but we may yet see the All Blacks pull out the sort of underdog effort in Paris the French so often produce against New Zealand. Read more >

There’s now a massive, almost two-week gap before the next All Black game, against Italy.

If there’s one change the workmanlike 71-3 trouncing of Namibia in Toulouse almost screamed out for it’s the promotion of wing Leicester Fainga’anuku into the All Blacks’ starting XV.

As he has been all year, Fainga’anuku was powerful, elusive, and constantly seeking work.

The potential for breaking down defences with a back three of Fainga’anuku and Mark Telea on the wings, and Will Jordan at fullback where he’s best suited, is huge.

For it to happen will take a substantial mind shift for the All Blacks selectors. It would mean discarding the interchanges during a game between first-five and fullback involving Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett.

It may be too late in the day for such a dramatic shift to occur. But a change of mind is not unknown in the Ian Foster era. Read more >

Grace under pressure was how Ernest Hemingway defined courage, and it’s exactly what the All Blacks will need if they’re to beat a rampant Ireland in next week’s quarter-final in Paris.

Great sportspeople and teams have one common attribute.

They never, ever, panic.

That can be a product of ability, where you’re so much better than the opposition you have unlimited confidence. Think the 2015 Cup-winning All Blacks in their tight semifinal with South Africa.

Or it can come from character and inner strength built from bitter experience. Think of the leadership of Richie McCaw in 2011, which drew on grim memories of the 2007 quarter-final loss.

Nothing is guaranteed in knockout rugby, but for me, one of the most maligned current All Blacks, captain Sam Cane, is vital to our chances of success next weekend.

In more decades than I care to remember reporting on rugby, I haven’t met a more decent, measured, determined person. Injuries have been a curse for him in recent seasons, but fully fit, as he hopefully is now, the opportunity has arrived to show he’s a leader for the ages. Read more >

