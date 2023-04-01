Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Phil Gifford: The five big talking points from the weekend’s rugby

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Phil Gifford lists five rugby talking points, including an unlikely recipient for gratitude.

Danke Springboks

Thank you, or danke in Afrikaans, is not something Kiwis would normally be saying to the Boks, but in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport