Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Phil Gifford: Six talking points from Super Rugby Pacific

5 minutes to read
Fine Inisi and Moana Pasifika made a promising Super Rugby debut. Photo / photosport.nz

Fine Inisi and Moana Pasifika made a promising Super Rugby debut. Photo / photosport.nz

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

1. No smart bookie would have offered odds

To suggest Moana Pasifika went in to their first game of Super Rugby as underdogs is like saying the Titanic had a small problem with ice.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.