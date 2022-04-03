Voyager 2021 media awards
Phil Gifford: Six talking points from Super Rugby Pacific

6 minutes to read
Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / NZ Herald

Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

From red cards, to the Blues finding their groove, to a finale in Wellington that was as welcome as the day was warm, Super Rugby Pacific had plenty of talking points.

Let the sunshine in

