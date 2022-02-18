Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Phil Gifford: My most memorable interactions from decades of covering rugby

6 minutes to read
Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

As Super Rugby returns not with a bang – and Moana Pasifika making history – but a pandemic cancellation whimper, I find myself also missing a chilly, windswept loading dock in Christchurch.

It's at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.