Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Phil Gifford: How Loosehead Len changed my life

Phil Gifford
By
5 mins to read
TV broadcaster Phil Gifford and his fictional character, Loosehead Len, modelling one of the bras. Photo / Supplied

TV broadcaster Phil Gifford and his fictional character, Loosehead Len, modelling one of the bras. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Fifty years ago this weekend the first column featuring a character I’d invented called Loosehead Len appeared in print.

It was an attempt to hopefully be both amusing and satirical about rugby. At the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport