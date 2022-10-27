Phil Gifford: Four talking points ahead of big rugby weekend

Black Ferns player Portia Woodman in action during the Rugby World Cup 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Phil Gifford lists four talking points from the rugby weekend ahead.

Did Liz Truss schedule the games?

“We know the scheduling clash is not ideal,” was the nearest thing to an apology New Zealand Rugby could offer when it finally sunk in that the All Blacks’ test with Japan was being played at almost exactly the same time as the Ferns would be playing a quarter-final at the World Cup.

No, it’s not ideal. Not quite on the “not ideal” scale of forgetting to pick up a four-year-old from pre-school, but about as feeble-minded.

I have to admit to having struggled with the permutations over the World Cup draw myself. But I’m sure there are young, bright people on the staff of NZR, and a week ago when I asked a young journalist to work out the possible knockout rounds she’d texted me a screenshot of accurate handwritten details back in less than five minutes.

The sad message this scheduling nonsense sends is a reminder that in the halls of power in Wellington the women’s game is still a long way from the front of mind.





Northland's Portia Woodman has been named to start on the right wing for the Black Ferns against Wales in Whangārei. Photo / Laszlo Geczo

Competition breeds success

It’s a reflection of how the Black Ferns have played so far in the World Cup that Renee Wickcliffe, one of the stars of the 57-0 defeat of Scotland last weekend, isn’t in the squad of 23 to face Wales in a quarter-final in Whangarei.

Not being named is no reflection on Wickcliffe, but a reminder of the depth of talent in the Ferns, especially in the backline. The back three of Portia Woodman, Ruby Tui, and Ayesha Leti-l’iga, have a heady mix of sheer strength, exciting skills, and blistering pace, so good luck to any Welsh defenders who have the misfortune of having to try stop them.

What will be an area of intense scrutiny will be scrums and mauls. From the day he took over as coach Wayne Smith has been incredibly frank about how this New Zealand team is not geared to wrestle in the trenches.

Only complacency, after the 56-12 blowout win against Wales in pool play, can upset the Ferns, but even in the early victory, Wales troubled New Zealand at the breakdown and at the scrums.

Running and try scoring should delight what will no doubt be a massive crowd in Whangarei. But what might warm Smith and his coaching staff’s hearts the most would be a dominant display by their forwards.

Ringing the changes

With nine starters who didn’t begin at Eden Park in the 40-14 defeat of Australia in September, the All Blacks team to play Japan in Tokyo looks as different as George Clooney does from Donald Trump.

There are many points of interest, but the most fascinating is how the new midfield of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Braydon Ennor will work.

Coach Ian Foster is no doubt right when he says the pair have actually trained together a lot, largely as opposition to starting All Blacks combinations.

In league, Tuivasa-Sheck was a great player. Whether he’s left his switch to rugby too late has almost become a moot point with his lack of test play this winter. Intelligent and hugely well-liked, the sort of challenge he needs to prove himself may be provided by a well-drilled Japan defence.

Back in April 2019 I suggested Ennor might as well be wearing a sign on his jersey saying “Future All Black”. Three months later he was in the team. But the path since then hasn’t been smooth, with everything from a serious knee injury to a burst appendix. It’s a sign of his commitment that he’s still here, fully fit, and hopefully ready to realise the promise he’s always shown.

Stephen Perofeta and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.





I’ll go with the headmaster

Five years ago at a rugby function in Auckland I heard a leading professional coach say that if he could change one thing in our game he’d ban the televising of First XV games. “It can take a year or more to get some of the guys’ feet back on the ground when they’re signed up after they leave school.”

The effect of fame on teenagers can be corrosive, and I agree 100% with All Black World Cup winning coach, and former headmaster of Kelston Boys’ High School, Sir Graham Henry, when he said: “It means these kids will be able to concentrate on developing as players, and as young men, without the spotlight of television being on them.”