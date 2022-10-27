Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Phil Gifford: Four talking points ahead of big rugby weekend

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Black Ferns player Portia Woodman in action during the Rugby World Cup 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Black Ferns player Portia Woodman in action during the Rugby World Cup 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Phil Gifford lists four talking points from the rugby weekend ahead.

Did Liz Truss schedule the games?

“We know the scheduling clash is not ideal,” was the nearest thing to an apology New Zealand Rugby

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport