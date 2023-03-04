Phil Gifford: Ardie Savea shouldn’t be punished for silly gesture

Ardie Savea acts out on the field after receiving yellow card Video / Sky Sports

OPINION:

Phil Gifford presents five talking points from a turbulent rugby week.

There was also some great rugby

The first tranche of games in Super Rugby Pacific’s Super Round in Melbourne won’t be remembered for the terrific football in the Hurricanes’ 39-33 victory over the Rebels, or the Crusaders’ return to form as they demolished the Highlanders 52-15.

Instead it’ll be the throat-slitting gesture one of the nicest guys in the game, Canes captain Ardie Savea, made to Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens. It followed a pushing, shoving, yelling, handbag scuffle just before halftime that saw Savea on his way to the bin for 10 minutes.

The incident that led to Savea's fiery blow-up. Photo / Photosport

Was his gesture silly and inappropriate? Yes. Was he really “threatening to kill him” as Rebel Reece Hodge yelled at referee James Doleman? No. Savea gets wound up, but in his career there’s never been an act of thuggery on the field. Should his apology after fulltime to Louwrens end the matter? For my money it does, but I’m hugely prejudiced, as Savea is a man whose massive energy levels in a game are matched by his decency off it.

All that was missing was the Superman cape

Jordie Barrett’s inspired immersion into the role of second-five has never been better illustrated than it was in Melbourne. There wasn’t one aspect of his play, from dynamic running, to pinpoint passing, to astute defence lines, to sensationally good goal-kicking, that didn’t give me confidence that the All Blacks will have no issues at second-five.

His last, dramatic, act in the game, was his 78th-minute try that sealed the win. A round of applause too for replacement forward Caleb Delany, a 23-year-old from Nelson, who timed his run and pass perfectly to Barrett for the try. A less cool thinker than Delany, who juggles studying for a degree in architecture with being a professional player, might have taken the risk of carrying on himself.

Jordie Barrett in action for the Hurricanes against the Rebels. Photo / Photosport

No, you didn’t like them when they were angry

Last week I suggested that after their 40-point loss to the Blues, more tough times lay ahead for the Highlanders, and the Crusaders, stung by their opening round loss to the Chiefs, would be dangerous in Melbourne.

So it proved, with a 37-point margin this time. After what amounted to a clearing of the throat from the Crusaders in the first 10 minutes, there were all the elements that have made them champions for so long.

The signs for the All Blacks coaching staff were highly promising too, from Richie Mo’unga’s sharp running, to Ethan Blackadder rampaging in the loose, to Joe Moody settling into a ball-carrying groove that revived memories of his stellar 2015 World Cup campaign. Most comforting of all for Ian Foster and co. may have been seeing how Sam Whitelock’s lineout athleticism is still hugely impressive, as is his work rate at breakdowns.

A leap of faith

If Scott Robertson isn’t named as the 2024 All Blacks coach it’ll largely be because his exuberant personality scares New Zealand Rugby administrators. Hopefully they’ll realise that his breakdancing, surfing, love of music, and humour are only a part of a once-in-a-generation coach. There’s also an almost fanatical attention to tactics and detail, reflected in results that are extraordinary. I’d also suggest that the very things that may spook old men in collars and ties are what help Robertson win the hearts and minds of young players.

Scott Robertson is famous for his love of big waves. Photo / Getty

Sadly Kiwi sports officials have forever been suspicious of individuality in coaches.

Our greatest track coach, Arthur Lydiard, only got to Rome in 1960 to see his runners, Murray Halberg and Peter Snell, both win Olympic golds in one glorious hour, after a public appeal raised the money for his air fares. Officials rejected Lydiard because although he was a genius coach, there are species of cactus less spiky than he was. How odd that Robertson may worry NZR because he’s almost preternaturally cheerful.

Talking quietly but speaking loudly

There has been, and will certainly continue to be, a huge amount of conjecture over how well New Zealand Rugby has handled the decision to appoint a new All Blacks coach. Oddly the most damning criticism was polite, concise and low key. All Blacks captain Sam Cane was asked by a TVNZ reporter if he felt he’d had clear communication from NZR on the coaching saga. There was a pause from Cane, a tight smile, and then just two quietly spoken words, “No comment.”