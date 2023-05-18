Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is near the top of the leaderboard in the early going of round one of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in Rochester New York.

Fox briefly held the lead on his own before dropping back to third place. He is two-under through 17 holes, two shots back from Corey Conners of Canada. Norway’s Viktor Hovland is at three-under in second place.

Fox shared the lead standing on the short par four 14th tee but his drive went wide ride. What looked like a possible bogey with no view of the green, he chipped to the greenside and then putted off the edge of the green for birdie which gave him the outright lead.

He then almost holed his second shot from the fairway on the 16th which would have given him an eagle and a three-shot lead. The ball rolled around the pin before ending two feet away. He missed that and walked away with par, remaining at three-under and shortly joined by Conners and Hovland as co-leaders.

Fox found the rough off the tee on the 17th and then a fairway bunker as he was unable to reach the par four green. He carded his second bogey of the day which saw him drop back to two-under.

The Aucklander came into the tournament following more than a month away from the game after withdrawing from the RBC Heritage tournament due to what turned into pneumonia. He then returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child.

Fellow Kiwi Steven Alker has struggled at nine-over through 15 holes. The likes of major winners Rory McIlroy (+1), Jordan Speith (+2) Jon Rahm (+2), Matt Fitzpatrick (+3) and Jason Day (+3) are all struggling early.

The start of the tournament was delayed by almost two hours due to frost on the course. It is unlikely the entire field will finish their opening rounds today.