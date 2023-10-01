Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo of the Panthers hold aloft the Provan-Summons Trophy after winning the 2023 NRL Grand Final. Photo / Getty Images

Panthers 26 Broncos 24

If you are going to make history, why not do it with the greatest grand final comeback in NRL history?

That was the feat of Penrith on Sunday night, as they captured their third successive premiership in the most improbable fashion.

Their dreams of a three peat looked gone with 20 minutes to play, as they trailed the Broncos by 24-8, before Nathan Cleary confirmed his legacy with a clutch final quarter.

The halfback dragged his team back from nowhere, sealing the unlikely win with a 78th minute solo try, to stun Brisbane. The victory means that Penrith become the first team since Parramatta in the early 1980s to win three on the bounce, a remarkable feat for the Western Sydney club.

The match was a classic, surely the best of the NRL era, one that will be remembered along with the 1989 epic between the Canberra Raiders and the Balmain Tigers.

Brisbane will wonder what might have been, as they somehow left the door ajar for Penrith, when they seemed to have all the momentum following a stunning Ezra Mam hat trick in the space of 11 minutes in the third quarter. They had showed resilience to stay in the fight – after being completely dominated in the first half – but didn’t have the maturity to land the knockout blow.

But the night was all about Cleary, who produced one of the great individual performances. The Panthers were on the ropes at 24-8 down, with the Broncos in full flight, while Penrith five eighth Jarome Luai had succumbed to a shoulder injury midway through the second half.

Cleary then took control. He made a break to set up Moses Leota under the posts, before a brilliant 40-20 kick kept the pressure on.

Stephen Crichton scored out wide to reduce the deficit, then Cleary nailed the pressure conversion. The 25-year-old then had the final flourish, cutting back across the grain to beat three defenders and stun the Broncos.

Brisbane playmaker Adam Reynolds were perfect off the tee – converting all four Brisbane tries – but missed a couple of other kicks, including a shallow line drop out, which conceded a costly penalty.

But logic can’t really explain what happened, as Penrith’s revivial topped the 14 point deficit overhauled by the Melbourne Storm in the 1999 decider against the Dragons.

Coach Ivan Cleary deserves plenty of credit, as he has rebuilt his team again and again and also had to cope with the loss of both assistant coaches to rival clubs.

Earlier Brisbane looked set for a boil over, to end 17 years of hurt, since their last premiership. They were under immense pressure in the first half, as Penrith played mistake free football while the Broncos were full of errors and nerves.

Penrith’s opening try was a product of accumulated fatigue, as Brisbane were pinned in their own territory. Selwyn Cobbo coughed up coming out of yardage, before Kontoni Staggs fumbled a play the ball in the next set. The Broncos rolled the dice on a short drop out but it backfired spectacularly, as Mitch Kenny swooped on Herbie Farnworth’s tab back for a simple try.

But the Broncos dug deep, finding a way to stay in the match despite a dearth of territory, with defensive effort – typified by two try saving tackles from centre Farnworth - and yardage grit. That paid dividends just before halftime, as Thomas Flegler ploughed over beside the post, after a rare incursion following a penalty.

Brisbane were irresistible in the third quarter, with Mann’s remarkable hat trick. The first was the best of the lot – as he slashed through the line, then outsprinted Dylan Edwards to the corner. The 20-year-old managed another solo effort – stepping inside this time – to extend their lead in the 52nd minute. If the large Broncos contingent in Sydney were in dreamland, they went to another level two minutes later, as a Walsh break sent Mann under the posts.

At that stage, it seemed inevitable that the Brisbane would be celebrating their seventh premiership. But just when they needed to put the foot on the throat, then failed to close it out and Penrith sensed an opportunity.

Props Leota and James Fisher-Harris seemed to get on top in the final 15 minutes and Cleary kicked immaculately, while the relative inexperience of the Broncos contributed to their wobbles.

But they were less than three minutes from the ultimate triumph, before Cleary completed his ambush, the final act of a breathtaking game.

Penrith 26 (Mitch Kenny, Moses Leota, Stephen Crichton, Nathan Cleary tries; Stephen Crichton con, Nathan Cleary pen, 3 cons)

Brisbane 24 (Thomas Flegler, Ezra Mam 3 tries; Adam Reynolds 4 cons)

Halftime 8-6