An elite runner missed out on a race win and thousands in prize money after taking a wrong turn right before the finish line.

Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia was seconds away from defending her title at the 10km Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta when she mistakenly veered off course metres away from the finish line.

The mistake cost her the win and US$7000 in prize money as she was quickly passed by two chasing competitors, leaving her with a third place finish.

The winner of the race earned $10,000, with $5000 for second and $3000 for third.

Fotyen Tesfay, who ended up taking the win with a time of 30 minutes and 43 seconds, was asked about Teferi’s mistake after the race.

“I was really upset by Senbere’s mistake because she was in the front and she was leading, but she took that last turn,” she said through a translator, according to CNN.

“I saw the finish line. At first I thought they didn’t really show us that well yesterday where the finish was. But after I saw that car turn, I saw the finish sign in front of me, so I pushed ahead. But I was really upset because I really planned to stick with Senbere at the finish.”

Around 50,000 runners participate in the Peachtree Road Race. This year was the 54th edition.