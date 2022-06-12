Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Paul Lewis: Why the rebel golfers' justifications don't wash on Saudi Arabia's Liv tour

5 minutes to read
Dustin Johnson and his fellow rebels faced some uncomfortable questions this week. Photo / Getty

Dustin Johnson and his fellow rebels faced some uncomfortable questions this week. Photo / Getty

By
Paul Lewis

OPINION:

In a late-night bar debate with friends some time ago, the topic was: if a magic genie appeared out of our wine bottle and granted us world-class sporting ability, which code would we choose?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.