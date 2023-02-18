Paul Lewis: Why All Blacks need fresh talent to break rival defences

The All Blacks need bolters to boost their attack, writes Paul Lewis. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

There was a sobering conclusion for New Zealand rugby fans who watched Ireland play France in the Six Nations last weekend: both sides would probably beat the All Blacks on form.

That’s in spite of the development of the All Blacks late last season and a first half against England as satisfying as the three-tries-in-10-minutes comeback by England was galling.

It stimulated another thought with Super Rugby imminent — might this year’s competition unveil talent who can pierce the heavy blanket of defence in the modern game, helping the All Blacks’ attacking potential?

Such players tend to be more under the radar, even with today’s sophisticated surveillance and analysis; their presence can often mean defenders are forced to work harder and make more mistakes.

It seems certain the All Blacks will go to the World Cup in France with a core of veterans; highly experienced internationals who’ve done it all before, even though there are some doubts about their ability to do it again. Coach Ian Foster’s selection mindset can only be described as conservative — with many younger candidates for the starting team receiving less game time, underlining the preferences.

Yet, watching the all-round fluidity and dynamism of Ireland in particular, there is a strong suspicion the All Blacks might have to pull some form of rabbit out of a hat if they are to beat them when their paths next cross. The overwhelming interpretation from the 32-19 win over France — the same France that out-muscled them the previous year — is that Ireland is the most accurate team in the world.

2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 2, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 11/2/2023 Ireland vs France Ireland’s James Lowe scores their second try despite Damian Penaud of France Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

They do little fancy; their game is based on the simple pass, ball retention, quick ruck ball from heavily-contested rucks. They do not seem to make mistakes. They overwhelm teams with floods of attacks that lap at the defensive door until they find a way through.

They have depth now in all positions. For all that you can say that 38-year-old Jonny Sexton’s bent running style makes him look like an old age pensioner crabbing his way to the letterbox to retrieve the morning paper, he still has vision and remains a good judge of a pass. When Sexton goes off for a hot bath and the main lounge at the retirement village, Ross Byrne comes on and guides the team almost as comfortably.

France played well, too, in a game full of running rugby; they stayed in it with their counter-attacking and broken play; Gallic joie de vivre that looked lost to them some years back. But they, too, were rocked back on their heels in terms of possession and territory by this almost undeniable Irish team. They were forced to change their game plan of kicking for territory, force the mistake, kick the penalty and then counter-attack as the opposition tries to bridge the gap, because Ireland were doing it better.

We used to say we never knew which France team was going to turn up — a reference to a side who could be the best in the world one day, and then lose to Romania. Now, when we wonder which France will attend, it means we do not know which game plan a much more assured and efficient French team will apply — even if you wonder how they might get on without their remarkable halfback, Antoine Dupont, by some distance now the best No 9 in the world and a considerable inspiration.

So what can the All Blacks do in terms of a bolter? Not an easy question to answer in a selection environment not disposed to surprises — but the best guess is in three areas: loose forwards, midfield, wing/fullback.

All are already crowded areas, especially the midfield where seven All Blacks are competing for World Cup places. That includes Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who, if he is to go to France, needs to play his best cards now. If a power midfielder is required, the Highlanders’ Thomas Umaga-Jensen has a good shot, as long as he can stay free of injury. Keep an eye too on the 20-year-old rookie Hurricane Riley Higgins who made such an impact at provincial level — strongly built, fast, elusive, and a good support player.

In the loose, the Crusaders’ Dominic Gardiner shaped well at No 6, still an unanswered question for the All Blacks. Teammate Ethan Blackadder is back this year and will probably take priority — yet he has not always seemed more than one-dimensional at international level; the raw-boned Gardiner may still have a shot if he gets game time. If there are injuries on the openside, watch for Billy Harmon to come into calculations even though Ardie Savea can cover that position. Harmon is a good attacker as well as a breakdown burglar.

On the wing, the Blues’ Mark Telea marked his territory on last year’s European tour but Will Jordan’s worry with migraine issues will mean the Chiefs’ Shaun Stevenson may come more into the picture. He showed elusiveness and maturity on the second-string European tour last year and seems to have conquered his tendency to mix brilliance with costly errors. He is a perfect example of a player who can open defences with intuitive moves.