Paul Lewis: Tonga may not win the World Cup, but they are deserving of far more respect than ‘sorry’

Israel Folau ahead of the test between Tonga and Fiji in 2022. Photo /Getty

OPINION:

One of the joys of an upcoming Rugby World Cup is witnessing the excitement levels in the northern hemisphere over the chances of their brave lads taking the trophy home (it’s happened once in 36 years) – and the sometimes rather patrician disregard for some of the teams from the south. Like Tonga.

In recent weeks, the form of Ian Foster’s All Blacks has forced a re-think in British rugby circles, many of whom were much happier when they were losing. But the hair trigger on their rifle of dismissal is still activated when it comes to some teams. Like Tonga.

A few days ago I watched a video of former England and British & Irish Lions hooker Brian Moore poring over the World Cup groups with a British rugby writer, predicting who would move on from the pool stages through the quarter-finals, semifinals and final.

Pool B is the most difficult pool of the four, containing South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania. When the pair ran their eyes over Pool B, one said: “Sorry, Romania and Tonga.”

Sorry might be the relevant expression but maybe not in the way intended. What many do not understand is how the new eligibility rules have changed things and how Tonga has quietly put together an impressive-looking squad for this World Cup under coach and former hard-hitting Wallaby No. 8 Toutai Kefu.

How’s this for starters? Two Wallabies, five All Blacks and about nine others playing at high levels in northern hemisphere club competitions. Sure, the word “former” has to be prefixed to all the international players but, for example, the Wallabies are fullback Israel Folau and lock Adam Coleman, the 2.04m, 125kg second rower who competed at the last World Cup.

The All Blacks are: Charles Piutau, halfback Augustine Pulu, Malakai Fekitoa, George Moala and Vaea Fifita – not to mention 148kg Bordeaux prop Ben Tameifuna who would almost certainly have been an All Black had he managed to comply with what the selectors of the day were telling him he had to do (lose weight, a request echoed by his club Racing for whom he played over 100 matches before he moved on to Bordeaux).

However, if Big Ben is fit and motivated – an “if” that has accompanied him his entire career – he is a formidable force, and so will be many of his Tongan teammates this year. Piutau is revered in northern circles and almost certainly would have been a longtime All Black had he not missed selection for the 2015 World Cup, many felt unjustly so. Like Fekitoa – a 2015 World Cup All Black – Fifita and Tameifuna, Piutau is only 31 as are Coleman and Folau; anyone who suggests they are over the hill may not have had much acquaintance with hills.

Tonga’s credibility does not stop there. In the forwards they have former Hurricanes and current Scarlets lock Sam Lousi, No. 8 Sione Vailanu, who has been a rampaging presence for Glasgow this year plus impressive Crusaders loose forward Sione Havili Talitui, Pau prop Siegfried Fisi’ihoi and well-performed Moana Pasifika loose forward Solomona Funaki.

In the backs, veteran halfback Sonatane Takulua has played 125 games for Newcastle and Toulouse while Pulu is yet another Tongan player from the remarkable Wesley College production line. First-five will probably be Moana Pasifika’s William Havili or Coventry’s Patrick Pellegrini, rugged centre Afusipa Taumoepeau (over 100 games for Perpignan) adds to the midfield depth while Solomone Kata, late of the Warriors, Exeter and Moana Pasifika is still only 28 and another handy player.

Their challenge will be up front and discipline but they are being grievously underrated so far. Sure, they must beat Scotland and one of South Africa and Ireland (plus Romania). However, Ireland have never gone beyond the quarter-finals of the World Cup, will be jittery about that and might take their foot off the accelerator in an unguarded moment.

To be fair to Moore and his companion, they did pick Fiji to beat Wales in that pool but the fact they spent so little time on Tonga was more than a little condescending. So how’s this for a full-strength Tongan starting team:

15. Israel Folau

14. Charles Piutau

13. George Moala or Afusipa Taumoepau

12. Malakai Fekitoa

11. Solomone Kata

10. Patrick Pellegrini

9. Augustine Pulu

8. Sione Vailanu

7. Sione Havili Talitui

6. Vaea Fifita

5. Adam Coleman

4. Sam Lousi

3. Ben Tameifuna

2. Sam Moli

1. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi

Samoa is also putting together a fine side; they have England, Argentina and Japan to get past, perhaps a little more achievable than Tonga’s group. The Tongans may not win the World Cup and may not even get out of their pool – but they may be second team for a lot of fans and are deserving of far more respect than “sorry”.







