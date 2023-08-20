Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Paul Lewis: The reality of the Football Ferns’ ‘media trashing’

By
5 mins to read
Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimkova. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimkova. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Once, on an All Blacks tour of Australia, I was called out of a media pack by the New South Wales coach. He’d been waiting to collar me over something I’d written.

He began

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport