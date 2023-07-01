The New Zealand Under-20 side were well beaten by France. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

There was another sign of a power shift in the game of rugby this week and, with the Black Ferns demolishing Australia 50-0 (with many World Cup winners missing), fans may be looking at far more of a female future when it comes to carrying New Zealand’s torch in world rugby.

The women did it with aplomb, applying an attacking defence which rocked Australia and, with ball in hand, played with a sense of adventure and joy that often seems missing from the men’s game.

If the signs from South Africa and the world under-20 championships are any guide, the future of the men’s game is not so full of joy. New Zealand were undone 35-14 by reigning champions France on Friday. They were 21-0 down after 31 minutes on a wet day and muddy pitch; they made a decent comeback in the second half but there was more than an element of boys-against-men.

The French seemed to have attained a higher level of physical development, as evidenced by tank-like 149kg lock Posolo Tuilagi (the son of England midfielder Henry); the New Zealanders couldn’t live with him and other big, ball-carrying forwards.

The under-20s have plenty of excuses. The world tournament wasn’t held between 2020-2022; no exposure to international rugby. The same thing happened to the Black Ferns – after a Covid and fixtures gap, they were trounced in the northern hemisphere before an overhaul of coach and management helped engineer that remarkable World Cup win.

But the under-20s had stumbled well before Covid. The last world championship won: 2017. They won the first four world titles from 2008-2011 before South Africa dethroned them in the final in 2012. Since then – fourth in 2013; third in 2014; won in 2015; fifth in 2016; won in 2017; fourth in 2018; seventh in 2019, their worst placing since the tournament began.

It’s hardly a parade of disgrace – but the pattern does seem to be trending downwards. In that 2013-2019 period, England won it three times, New Zealand two. France have won the last two in a row, and seem likely to make it three this year. South Africa have only once finished outside the top three in that period, winning only once, in 2012.

While under-20s dominance does not automatically translate onto the senior world stage, it’s a pretty good indicator. Sir Steve Hansen said this last year, aiming a rocket at NZ Rugby: “Our high-performance department at the moment has to be squirming at our record at under-20 level. Are we getting that business right? I don’t think so. If we’re not winning under-20 World Cups, we’re not producing world-class players at a younger level to bring into this team [the All Blacks].”

The under-20s only beat a previously poorly performing Wales team by a single point in pool play before falling to the French – but will come again. They have more attacking flair than they showed against France, but the sight of them buckling under the forward assault made uncomfortable viewing ahead of the coming World Cup, where pessimists feel the All Blacks may face a similar obstacle.

The French scored a rolling maul try where defenders fell off like leaves. Even after the under-20s had pegged the French back to 28-14, the French simply set up shop in the New Zealand 22 and barged – until Tuilagi scored with about half the Kiwi pack hanging off him.

So it may be the women who become the standard bearers and, in case there’s anyone left who hasn’t begun watching the Black Ferns, there’s a simple truth they’ve yet to experience: in many ways, the rugby is more compelling than watching the blokes.

The Black Ferns dominated Australia. Photo / Getty

Part of the reason is the refereeing. The refs in women’s rugby seem able to let the game flow more without blowing the whistle at every ruck, scrum and excited recognition that the Blue 8 player has contravened Clause 2 of Rule 47b by not wearing matching laces.

That’s only a part of it. The Black Ferns have decided they want to play attacking rugby. Even with stars like Ruby Tui, Stacey Waaka, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Theresa Fitzpatrick missing, and six debutantes, the team moved past early errors, showing they are developing players reaching heightened levels of competence.

Sylvia Brunt is still only 19 but a force of nature in the midfield. Ruahei Demant continues to lead the team with clinical efficiency from first-five and Kennedy Simon is the epitome of a hard-edged New Zealand loosie. There are plenty more, though they looked a bit suspect at halfback after the retirement of Kendra Cocksedge.

Women’s rugby still has some hurdles to clear, like expanded competitions that are competitive, as opposed to mismatches as in the men’s Super Rugby Pacific. It also must ensure that not too many individuals take advantage of new-found fame by chasing the dollars elsewhere. But it shapes as a better bet than most things the blokes can put up right now.