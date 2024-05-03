Samipeni Finau of the Chiefs has impressed this season. Photosport

The worries at halfback and first-five aren’t eased yet but All Blacks coach Scott Robertson will have been able to dial things down from intense scrutiny to a watching brief when it comes to the loose forwards.

That’s because of Samipeni Finau’s form as he continues to forge his way into the No 6 jersey. It will give Robertson what has always seemed a missing piece in the All Blacks puzzle until (temporarily) solved by Shannon Frizell at the last World Cup.

Now he’s in Japan, so is 2023 skipper Sam Cane, widely expected not to be captain in 2024 as Robertson begins to shape the tone and style of his own team. Finau’s form as the Chiefs overtook the Waratahs in a physical battle last week was the greatest pointer to blindside flanker selection, never satisfactorily or conclusively occupied by anyone since Jerome Kaino and Liam Squire.

It’s not just Finau’s jolting defence. His angled run and sweetly timed pass as he set up the match-ending try by Cortez Ratima against the Waratahs was the kind of thing that makes All Black coaches scribble excitedly in their talent-spotting notebooks. It also doesn’t hurt that he is approximately the same dimensions as Kaino (a little heavier, even) and has the same brute force in his tackles.

He is adept either at front or back of the lineout and his hulking shape in the defensive line sends a strong message to ball carriers: “look elsewhere” and/or “pass before he gets here”. Of course, the Aussies will tell you he is a chronic late tackler, as was the case after he reshuffled the internal organs of Waratahs first five Tane Edmed last weekend. Yes, he’s been pinged for one late tackle and he gets fearfully close to a red card sometimes.

But don’t be fooled. The referees will be looking out for him now; Finau will know that. The noise from the Aussies is designed to promote that awareness – a sign they’ve noticed Finau’s qualities. The All Blacks haven’t had a tackler/enforcer like him since Kaino and Jerry Collins. If there’s a weak point, it’s maybe that he doesn’t figure much in the turnover stats. You can also bet the mortgage that, if the Australians had a player like him, he’d be dead set rushed into the Wallabies. Remember Willie Ofahengue? Toutai Kefu?

Finau also gets the nod ahead of the Crusaders’ Ethan Blackadder, even though Robertson will still be keen on him. However, Blackadder is still climbing back after a long run of injuries and the Crusaders’ patchy form. He is also more of a one-trick pony, so far anyway; it’s a moot point whether he could have made that run and pass for Ratima’s try.

Finau’s rise – why on earth was he left out of the World Cup squad last year? – means there could be significant change in the loose forwards. Cane can never be discounted; that bravura display against Ireland last year was his best in an All Blacks jersey, his relentless defence a career-defining moment.

However, his sabbatical to Japan has resulted in injury and some uncertainty about his readiness for test rugby, even though that is the platform which best showcases his abilities. The rise and rise of No. 8 Hoskins Sotutu – another left behind last year – means Robertson could well shift Ardie Savea to No. 7 after his own time in Japan.

So why, I hear you ask, is it okay to whisk Savea into the All Blacks post-Japan but not Cane? Frankly, Savea could play in the Outer Mongolian third grade XV club rugby competition and still be All Black-ready as soon as he left the yurt. His speed, support play and that leg-driving, body-spasming refusal to be tackled offers a lot more than Cane going forward. Plus the notion of Savea and Sotutu together is enticing.

That said, Robertson still has a bit to worry about at first-five. Damian McKenzie is a clear frontrunner with his sparkling form for the Chiefs and deserves a start. Still, out of his 47 tests for the All Blacks, only five saw him start at first-five (though he has filled in there plenty in substitute backline reshuffles) – and the leap from Super Rugby to tests is a big one.

He’s controlled matches well in Super Rugby, his goalkicking is consistently good and that broken play running can be a matchwinner. His kicking from hand isn’t always compelling but he could have Jordie and Beauden Barrett to help out there.

The alternative is to play Beauden Barrett at 10 after his return from Japan – but the Japanese scene does not always deliver players home in All Black-ready form. Case in point: McKenzie’s own return from Japan. Barrett may also be needed on the bench or at fullback if there is to be no Will Jordan available and if Robertson decides not to select Shaun Stevenson there.

At halfback, losing Cam Roigard was a blow but it just may be that his replacement in the Chiefs, Ratima, has leapfrogged All Blacks like Finlay Christie, TJ Perenara and Folau Fakatava. Ratima is strong, fast, with a strong try-scoring record, plus he has a quick, long pass, the best on view in the New Zealand Super Rugby teams.