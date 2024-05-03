Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Paul Lewis: Samipeni Finau fills the missing piece for All Blacks coach Scott Robertson

Paul Lewis
By
5 mins to read
Samipeni Finau of the Chiefs has impressed this season. Photosport

Samipeni Finau of the Chiefs has impressed this season. Photosport

OPINION

The worries at halfback and first-five aren’t eased yet but All Blacks coach Scott Robertson will have been able to dial things down from intense scrutiny to a watching brief when it comes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport