Paul Lewis: What the Irish analysis of the All Blacks got totally wrong

Ah, the things we say that we shouldn’t. Now, let me see, there’s Derek McNamara, of something called React Rugby, and Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony.

React Rugby is apparently the “premier data and analytics provider for high performance sports teams”, says their website, so it does. McNamara is the founder and, judging by his comments on Sam Cane, a pretty big piece of data himself.

You’ll remember that, in Irish rugby podcast Off The Ball, McNamara said the All Blacks would lose the quarter-final because Ireland had the edge in the front row (the All Blacks gave away too many penalties there), and had a “quite old” second row of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock that didn’t (apparently) work as hard as the Irish locks. His most severe analysis was reserved for the All Blacks’ back row and Cane – who turned in a spectacular back-to-the-wall, Horatio-at-the-bridge performance with heroic deeds in the rucks and mauls and one scything tackle that diced Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan into nice little cubes, choking what seemed certain to be a try.

McNamara’s pre-game verdict on Cane: “New Zealand’s back row; Sam Cane doesn’t know how to ruck properly. I know I’m probably going to get shit for that, but that’s the honest truth. He would be ranked one of the lowest-accuracy ruckers in the competition.” It was a curious piece of criticism – even allowing for odd use of the word “ruckers” (What does it mean? We must assume it isn’t Irish rhyming slang). Most New Zealand rugby followers know Cane’s strength is in the rucks, mauls and clean-outs, plus tackles that can jar the ball loose.

The All Blacks held their own in the front row; the penalties were given away by Ireland’s Andrew Porter. Retallick had a surging first half, almost back to his very best; Whitelock showed the wisdom of playing him from the bench with the turnover that ended the game after that exhilarating 37-phase desperate attack by Ireland at the death. Whitelock now stands ready to become the first player ever to win three World Cups – and may well play off the bench in his 152nd test against Argentina. N ot bad for a “quite old” player.

Half a second before Sam Cane immortalised Hugo Keenan in Rugby World Cup brutality.

So React Rugby’s searing pre-game analysis was, let me see now - ah yes, about as wrong as you can be. Memo Irish rugby clubs: There may be some heavily discounted analysis and data going as the world reacts to React.

However, maybe even McNamara didn’t have cause to eat as many words as O’Mahony – the sterling blindside flanker who has been such a big part of Ireland’s success in recent years. In the historic won series against the All Blacks last year, O’Mahony famously rounded on Cane when he was attempting to add his perspective to a chat with the referee: “What would you know, you’re just a sh** Richie McCaw”.

With the real McCaw – the real McCoy – watching from the stands, Cane turned in a performance worthy of McCaw and would surely have been man of the match had it not been for the even more remarkable Ardie Savea.

Meanwhile. the much-vaunted Irish back row (how’s t’ings, Derek?) came a long second. Crack No. 8 Caelen Doris dropped a high ball in the 72nd minute that let the All Blacks off the hook; former World Rugby Player of the Year, flanker Josh van der Flier, missed at least three tackles (one leading to the Will Jordan try) and was hooked in the second half. O’Mahony? Well, he was barely seen for one so previously influential. You could say he played like a crap Peter O’Mahony.

New Zealanders have earned over the years, sometimes deservedly, a reputation for being arrogant rugby fans – but we’ve also learned the big difference between form and skill. Sure, there’s been plenty of invective and harsh commentary from fans, but most stop short of character assassination and pronouncements that players don’t know what they’re doing.

This column has on more than one occasion contended vigorously that Sam Cane is not the best No. 7 in New Zealand. McNamara and O’Mahony are not the only ones chewing on some previous expression today. But “not the best in the country” isn’t the same as “hasn’t got the ability”, and “can’t ruck” – a long way from it.

The All Blacks only won that match because their leaders stood up – Cane, Savea and Retallick in particular. Anyone who has ever played the game will also know that rare feeling when a team is completely, absolutely, on song, united in intent and expression. It’s as if they are all connected by an invisible cord, through which flows energy, desire and correct decision-making.

The All Blacks had that in spades against Ireland and, if we could’ve seen all the invisible cords, it’s a fair bet they would all have been connected to Sam Cane.

It’s to be hoped that this new rivalry with Ireland continues past this year – it’s highly exciting in a sport which needs the exciting. They are new to being the best team in the world, and will learn to curb the verbals, on the field and off, in favour of consistently being best at crunch moments – and not listening to pundits and analysts who verbally belittle the opposition.

