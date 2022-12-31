Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Paul Lewis: Black Caps may be better off without Kane Williamson as test captain

By
5 mins to read
Kane Williamson in his first test since giving up the New Zealand captaincy. Photo / Photosport

Kane Williamson in his first test since giving up the New Zealand captaincy. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

What a joy to see Kane Williamson leading, not as a captain, but once again with his bat in the drawn test against Pakistan.

It’s a sign that the decision to replace him as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport