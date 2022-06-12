Ruby Tui of New Zealand is congratulated on scoring a try. Photo / Getty

Two from two for the Black Ferns.

Six days after their opening 23-10 Pacific Four victory against Australia in terrible conditions in Tauranga, Wayne Smith's Black Ferns took a notable leap forward by shutting out Canada, world No 3, in Waitakere on Sunday.

Smith, as he continues to experiment and hand his full squad chances to impress in the build-up to their home World Cup, made eight starting changes for Canada. That included a new front row and two debutants in the form of Canterbury centre Amy du Plessis and 18-year-old midfielder Sylvia Brunt, who added dynamic impact off the bench.

Canada cast aside the USA 36-5 last Monday in the rain, running in six tries, and they were highly competitive before the Black Ferns blew them away with four second-half tries which included a double to sevens convert Ruby Tui.

Leading 6-0 after a mistake-riddled first half, Tui sparked the Black Ferns with a piece of individual brilliance, a chip and regather down the right edge, to claim the first try early in the second half.

Smith's influence was evident in the frequent lineout set moves, one of which created a try for lock Maia Roos that effectively sealed the result with 20 minutes remaining. A try to Chelsea Bremner off the bench and Tui's second completed the commanding performance.

The Black Ferns had to survive yellow cards to tighthead prop Tanya Kalounivale (29th minute) for cynically playing the ball on the ground, and impressive No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker (53rd minute) for repeat team infringements on their own line.

As was the case against Australia, defensively the Black Ferns were superb. Last week they held Australia scoreless in the second half, running in 23 unanswered points. Preventing Canada from scoring here is another badge of honour.

Despite being reduced to 14 players the staunch Black Ferns maul defence regularly repelled Canada – one instance on their own line immediately following Olsen-Baker's card.

Aggressive defensive line speed from the Black Ferns throughout also forced errors from Canada, and their scrum proved a weapon too.

With the USA to finish the tournament in Whangārei next week the Black Ferns can now push for an unbeaten start to Smith's six-week tenure.

At this point, with four months until the World Cup, it's still a case of forging combinations and cohesion with further changes certain, but Smith will be pleased by early signs of progression.

Playing with a stiff wind at their backs the Black Ferns made good on their promise to stick with their adventurous attacking endeavour. While embracing a more balanced approach than their opening win against Australia, the Black Ferns continued to throw offloads galore.

That entertaining approach remains high risk, and does not always come off, but when those offloads stick the Black Ferns are lethal.

Enjoying territorial dominance, the Black Ferns largely dominated the first half but failed to make the most of their chances. Too often their last pass options went astray to squander prime attacking positions.

In one example left wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga, who claimed two tries last week, collected a pinpoint cross-field kick but instead of passing to three unmarked teammates inside her, she opted to throw a dummy to blow a near-certain try.

Ayesha Leti-I'iga of New Zealand is tackled by Elissa Alarie of Canada. Photo / Getty

Leti-I'iga responded strongly from there, though, to be highly involved off her wing.

Black Ferns No 8 Olsen-Baker, after making her test debut last week, impressed again with powerful carries. Lock Joanah Ngan-Woo also stood out with ball in hand while captain Ruahei Demant was a steady midfield presence, putting on several big tackles.

Canadian fullback Elissa Alarie led the way for the visitors with several incisions from the backfield and committed defence on much bigger opponents.

In the earlier match the USA pulled off a 16-14 upset victory against Australia.

Black Ferns 28 (Ruby Tui 2, Maia Roos, Chelsea Bremner tries; Hazel Tubic con, 2 pens)

HT: 6-0