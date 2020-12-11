Website of the Year

Sport

Our heroes: The Kiwis who stood out in the 2020 sports world

6 minutes to read

Photo / Photosport

Chris Rattue
By:

Sports writer

Chris Rattue profiles the New Zealanders who stood out in a truncated sports world in 2020.

Scott Dixon

"You never dream that he is going to be as successful as he is."

Those were

