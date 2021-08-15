Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Opinion: The people vs Novak Djokovic

4 minutes to read
Novak Djokovic kisses the cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the 2021 French Open. Photo / AP

Novak Djokovic kisses the cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the 2021 French Open. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Janan Ganesh

OPINION:

History does not record how Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal passed the 78 days during which Nato bombed Yugoslavia. Novak Djokovic, who turned 12 as he sheltered, has cause to remember his movements. Those

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.