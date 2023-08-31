Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Confessions of a netball dad: Parents’ worst sideline behaviour

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

OPINION

For 10 years, I have been a netball dad, in which time I have seen enough to be sure that at the school level, the game meets every criteria to be considered - devoid of core values, dominated by adults with big egos and warped ethics, and elite players with a hard-to-understand sense of entitlement. What follows are true confessions from my time standing courtside.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport