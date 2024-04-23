Opawa Hugo is a winning hope in Wednesday’s Invercargill Cup Final. Photo / Dave Robbie

Leading Canterbury conditioners Dave and Jean Fahey will be watching Wednesday’s $10,000 Invercargill Cup Final from the northern reaches of the country while enjoying a deserved family holiday.

Kennel foreperson Katie Wyllie will be making the trek south with both of last week’s 457m heat winners on board.

The dual Group 1 520m winner Opawa Hugo advanced his career stake earnings through the $100,000 barrier, when delivering his pace-making 25.81 heat win.

The Young Guns Syndicate-owned chaser will wear the green racing vest in the decider, as he chases after his 20th career victory in his 34th raceday outing.

“He has been going great, being competitive since he resumed from his injury. He tends to race in the middle of the track, so his draw shouldn’t be a factor,” advised Dave Fahey.

Kennelmate Opawa Kyle, who was bred and is raced by Opawa Racing, completed his heat assignment in 25.85 when also leading throughout. He will be loaded away beside his kennelmate into the five-trap, which is the same trap he raced from in his heat.

“He’s come through his heat good. His draw doesn’t really matter, as he’s capable of racing handy to the pace, although sometimes I’m not sure which dog is going to turn up,” commented Fahey, who added, “Both of them had a good hit-out this morning (Monday) and are all ready to go.”

If ever a greyhound deserves to win a feature race, then that has to be the Matt Roberts-mentored Claws In Zorro. His trainer has regularly travelled the Pete Clausen-owned greyhound throughout the North Island, while gallantly contesting Group 1 finals.

He copped a decent check when racing around the big, sweeping bend in his heat. Once balanced up, he boldly chased home Opawa Kyle when finishing 2.5 lengths astern of him.

“I think that drawing (4) under the two Fahey runners should help him. He didn’t begin that well in his heat and he got chopped on the turn, so I was happy with his recovery and the way he came home.

“He travels ready good and yes, I’ll be happy for him if he can win a feature race – he deserves one. He’s all set to go after having enjoyed a week at home,” confirmed Roberts.

Goldstar Mostert has also been taking on hot recent fields, racing with credit. He produced another creditable heat effort when winding up 5.25 lengths in third behind Opawa Hugo for his conditioner Riley Evans.

He secures the added advantage of jumping from the ace-trap, from where he has previously proven competitive.

Oamaru trainer John Allen would have been delighted with the bold 2.25 length heat second that his charge Whimsical Boy delivered when finishing second to Opawa Kyle, after he strongly pushed forward after jumping from the eight-trap.

Allen-bred, owned and trained greyhounds have enjoyed considerable Ascot Park success, and a similarly strong effort can be expected from Whimsical Boy form his trap-two draw. He brings a respectable 25.70 457m Ascot Park best time into the decider.

The only Australian-bred greyhound who will race in the final is Pryor Bale for Craig Roberts. He was sighted doing his best work at the business end of heat when running on for his eight-length fourth in the heat won by Opawa Kyle.

Jonathan McInerney has also qualified two contenders. Mitcham Scott has been a recent regular attendee in the deep-south, and he was solid when pressing on stoutly for his six-length heat third to Opawa Kyle. He is likely to push forward after exiting from the three-trap.

Kennelmate Alpha Riley was shuffled back to the rear group during the early rush for positions in her heat. She placed herself on the rail when turning in for the run home, and using that tactic saw her pick up sufficient ground to secure her fourth placing, 5.25 lengths behind Opawa Hugo. She will race in the black racing vest in the final.