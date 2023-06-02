One NZ chief executive Jason Paris. Photo / Dean Purcell

The boss of the Warriors’ naming-rights sponsor has apologised for accusing NRL referees of cheating against the club.

One NZ chief executive Jason Paris last month found himself facing threats of legal action after describing decisions against the club as “cheating of the highest order”.

The Warriors lost 18-6 against the Penrith Panthers in Brisbane on May 7, a defeat in which two of their players were sin-binned. Paris, posting on Twitter during the match, aired his frustrations about the referees’ calls.

He wrote: “Are you kidding me? How biased are the @NRL bunker and referees against the @NZWarriors? Have they got money on them to lose? It’s like we are permanently against 14 on the field and they want us to play with 12.”

Replying to a fan expressing similar sentiments, Paris added: “It’s absolutely outrageous and so incredibly frustrating. Imagine how the team feel - three games in 11 days and then this rubbish. Cheating of the highest order.”

But in a statement posted to Twitter today, Paris has apologised for questioning the officials’ integrity.

“I unreservedly apologise for the comments I made about NRL match officials,” Paris wrote. “I am a passionate rugby league fan and have been for decades. I made those comments in the heat of the moment and am sorry for any impact they may have had on the reputation of any NRL referee.

“NRL referees are not cheats and are not biased. They go to work every week and do a tough job so that we get to enjoy the greatest game.

“Impugning their professionalism was a mistake. People can watch a game of footy and legitimately question the decision-making, but questioning the integrity of officials is unacceptable.“

Paris had faced threats of legal action after his original comments. The Professional Rugby League Match Officials union met lawyers and believed there was precedent for legal action, hoping that launching a defamation case would deter others from publicly criticising NRL referees.

The NRL said in a statement today that it understood Paris had reached an agreement with the union and now considered the matter closed.

“The NRL has raised its concerns with these comments with Mr Paris, and as a result he has agreed to unconditionally withdraw those statements and issue a public apology.

“The NRL understands that Mr Paris has also reached agreement with the NRL referees and match officials concerned, and the match officials’ association, the PRLMO. Respecting and protecting NRL referees and match officials is a matter of critical importance to the NRL.

“While there may be differences of view about particular decisions made during a game, comments that call into question the integrity or honesty of NRL referees and match officials are baseless and unacceptable.

“The NRL considers this matter closed, but all those associated with the game should know that any comments that call into question the integrity of NRL referees and match officials will not be tolerated in our game.”