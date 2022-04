On The Front Foot discusses the IPL umpiring controversy. Photo / IPL

On The Front Foot is your weekly cricket podcast with Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney. Two of the most iconic voices of New Zealand cricket keep you up to date with the leather on willow.

This week, IPL umpires are under the microscope after an Indian test star threatens to take his players from the field, the domestic player of the New Zealand summer reflects on an outstanding year, and Remember This, we recall the best ever one-day international bowling effort by a Black Cap seven years on.