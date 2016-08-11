Eric Murray and Hamish Bond celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's Olympic rowing pair final. Photo / AP

Eric Murray and Hamish Bond celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's Olympic rowing pair final. Photo / AP

• Gold for Bond and Murray

• Silver for Luuka Jones

• Men's sprint cycling team post second fastest time

• Four NZ rowing crews reach finals

• Lightweight coxless four finish fifth

• Boyle misses out on 800m final

New Zealand finally has its first gold medal of the Rio Olympics after Hamish Bond and Eric Murray remained untouchable in the men's rowing pair.

After disappointments in rugby sevens and cycling, the first medal chance on the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon was converted into gold by Bond and Murray in yet another dominant performance.

It wasn't the only medal of the morning.

Kiwi kayaker Luuka Jones produced a stunning performance in the women's canoe slalom final to finish with a silver medal. Jones was sitting in the gold medal position until the penulatimate rider beat her time but it is a great result for the Tauranga paddler.

New Zealand rowing crews put themselves into contention for further medals this morning as the the men's and women's eight qualified for their finals, as did the women's pair and lightweight double sculls.

However, it wasn't all rosy on the water as the men's lightweight coxless four - tipped as a medal chance - could only manage a fifth placing in their final.

Three crews also took part in B finals this morning with the men's double scull of Robbie Manson and Chris Harris finishing fifth in their consolation race while the men's quadruple sculls and women's double sculls both placed last.

There was more disappointment for Kiwi swimmer Lauren Boyle who fell short of making the 800m final. The silver medallist at the world championships finished with the ninth best time, one spot short of the final. Fellow Kiwi Emma Robinson produced the 16th best time.

The men's sevens team will play in the fifth-sixth placing match against Argentina after defeating France 24-19.

Elsewhere, golf teed off for the first time at the Olympics since 1904 with Kiwis Danny Lee and Ryan Fox taking part in the four day stroke play event.

Danny Lee was the first to finish his opening round this morning, carding an unspectacular round of 72, one over par.

In progress/still to come:

Golf: Men's stroke play: Danny Lee (72) Ryan Fox (in progress).

Sailing: Finn class race five and race six, Josh Junior, 4.05am and 5.30am

Sailing: Women's 470 - Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie, Race 3 4.05am, Race 4, 5.30am

Sailing: Nacra - Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders, Race 4 4.05am, Race 5 5.05am, Race 6 6.05am

Kayak: Women's K1 slalom - Luuka Jones, final, 6am

Sailing: Men's 470 - Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox, Race 3 4.15am, Race 4, 5.40am

Rugby sevens: Men's 5-6 match - New Zealand v Argentina, 9am.

Cycling: Men's track team sprint qualifying 7am, finals 9am

Cycling: Women's track team pursuit, 7.19am

Cycling: Men's 4000m team pursuit, 8.23am

Golf: Men's stroke play, Ryan Fox and Danny Lee, 10.30pm