United States' Katie Ledecky wins the gold medal in the women's 200-meter freestyle. Photo / AP

Join live updates from day five at the Rio Olympics.

It will be another day without medals for New Zealand.

World champion Linda Villumsen finished six in the women's road time trial while kayaker Mike Dawson advanced to the finals but finished outside of the medals.

Two New Zealand swimmers have advanced to semifinals later today while it's been a mixed start for Kiwi sailing crews.