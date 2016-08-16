Join live updates from day 10 at the Rio Olympics.

Kiwi cyclist Dylan Kennett has finished eighth in the men's Omnium after briefly sitting in bronze medal position during the points race of the six event competition.

Kennett was New Zealand's only hope of a medallist on day 10 of the Olympics after the men's Laser medal race was posponed. Sam Meech will have to wait another day to have a shot at a medal.

Kennett won two events in today's Omnium, the time trial and the flying lap, to move into fourth place and was looking strong in the points race before being lapped twice by the field.

Meech's shot at a medal has been delayed. There was not enough wind on the course to complete the racing today. He sits in third place heading into the double-points medal race.

Other sailing crews have been in action and it's been a good day for Blair Tuke and Peter Burling in the 49er class as they have extended their lead. Molly Meech and Alex Maloney have also had a strong day in the 49er FX class. They sit in second place overall.

The women's Black Sticks have helped New Zealand finally beat Australia at an Olympic event at the Rio Olympics. They beat old rivals Australia 4-2 and will face either Spain or Great Britain in their semifinal on Thursday in a bid to improve on their fourth place finish at the London Olympics.

Meanwhile, Lisa Carrington has lived up to her gold medal billing overnight, completely dominating the women's 200m K-1 kayaking event, to book a place in tomorrow morning's medal race.

Carrington led from start to finish in both her heat and semifinal races to book her place in the final and a shot at defending her Olympic title.

The women's omnium kicked off this morning with Kiwi Lauren Ellis finishing fifth in the opening scratch race to start her campaign with a solid 32 points