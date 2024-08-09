The smouldering scandal of these Paris Games has reached the most explosive possible conclusion, with a biologically male boxer winning an Olympic gold medal as a female. Imane Khelif, the 25-year-old Algerian whose DNA tests have shown the male pattern of XY chromosomes, has swept all the way to the women’s welterweight title after dismantling four successive opponents in utterly one-sided contests. The outcome about which the International Olympic Committee had for so long been warned – that an overwhelming focus on inclusion could destroy fair sport for women – has finally come to pass.

It has been the starkest illustration of a failure of governance at the highest level of global sport. By allowing biological males to fight as women through pure self-ID, the IOC have caused irreparable damage to their claims of protecting the sanctity and integrity of the female category. Khelif celebrated extravagantly in the ring by dancing on the spot as the unanimous decision was announced, before being carried out of the ring on the shoulders of the Algerian support staff. After the fight, Martina Navratilova wrote on X: “Thanks for nothing IOC. Shame on you - this is a travesty. It’s not a gender row, BTW, it’s a SEX row.”

The roar was ear-splitting as the huge Algerian contingent sought to uphold Khelif’s honour. But the ramifications of these extraordinary events, you sense, might only just be beginning. This was the wholly logical outcome of the IOC neglecting to reach any plausible conclusion on the definition of a woman, allowing the lines of biology to be blurred in the most lethal sport of all. Barely believably, the crisis could become worse still, with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, a second boxer deemed ineligible for the female category by boxing chiefs, also the favourite for gold on Saturday night after being given a free pass into the Olympic Games.

For one night only, the Bois de Boulogne might as well have been downtown Algiers. Khelif’s compatriots had carpeted every tier of Court Philippe-Chatrier with their national flag, all to express solidarity with a boxer they believed had been unfairly traduced. The atmosphere was so highly charged that while China’s Yang Liu was roundly booed when introduced, Khelif received the type of rapturous reception normally accorded a pop star. “Imane, Imane,” they chanted until the building shook.