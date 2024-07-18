Shoko Miyata competes in the Women's Floor Exercise on day three of the Artistic Gymnastics NHK Trophy at Takasaki Arena. Photo / Getty Images

Shoko Miyata, the 19-year-old captain of Japan’s women’s artistic gymnastics team, may be dismissed from the squad prior to the Paris Games for allegedly violating the team’s code of conduct by smoking.

The Japanese Gymnastics Association are investigating the situation and Miyata is expected to be sent home from the team’s training camp in Monaco, Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

The JGA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency.

Miyata was not seen at training on Wednesday, which was open to the media, but team officials would not say why, the paper said.