It’s also understandable that amid all the breathless hype, Erika Fairweather has been allowed to enter free from expectation.

While the world’s eyes will be fixed on the latest showdown between Australian world record holder Ariarne Titmus, American legend Katie Ledecky and Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh, Fairweather looms as a conceivable spoiler.

The 20-year-old is also a member of that four-minute club and this year won the world championship, albeit in the absence of the rivals she hopes to surpass at Paris La Defense Arena.

If she does, Fairweather will become the first Kiwi to ascend an Olympic podium poolside since Danyon Loader in 1996. And if the New Zealand flag is raised, many international predictions will be ruined.

If you ask the Australians, Titmus is about to launch the opening salvo in a simmering battle with the United States for swimming supremacy at these Games.

The Americans will direct focus to a potential beginning of the end for Ledecky, who needs two more golds to equal the most for a female Olympian (the nine won by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina).

For the Canadians, it’s McIntosh’s time to inherit the mantle as the fastest woman in a swim cap, three years after announcing herself with a fourth-place finish in this event aged 14.

Last year, McIntosh broke the world record that Titmus had wrestled from Ledecky’s long-time grasp, before the Australian summarily snatched it back. The trio boast the 10 fastest 400 free times in history.

But Fairweather is a chance, despite her personal best (3m 59.59s) lagging behind that of Titmus (3m 55.38s), McIntosh (3m 56.08s) and Ledecky (3m 56.46s).

After all, the last time the 400 free was contested with a full field — the 2023 world championship final — Fairweather pipped McIntosh for bronze behind Titmus and Ledecky.

Kiwi medal prospect Erika Fairweather. Photo / AP

“Those three are phenomenal swimmers and we always knew it was going to be a massive battle,” Fairweather said at the time. “But to fly under the radar and just be there with them, it took the pressure off.”

Titmus, 23, is favoured to repeat last year’s world championship triumph and collect consecutive Olympic golds in the event. The Terminator is unstoppable at her best and warns that level is near.

“I’ve prepared the best I ever have for a swim meet,” she said. “So, more than anything, I’m just excited to see what I’m capable of.

“It’s just very exciting to be a part of this. I kind of wish that I was watching on as a swimming fan.

“It’s more satisfying in my races that to win, I have to beat the greatest. That gives me more satisfaction, knowing that if I do win it’s in the toughest field in the world.”

Ledecky, now 12 years removed from winning the 800 free as a 15-year-old, has pulled near the finish line. The Floridian is likely to claim that same race in Paris and additional success in the 1500 free will cement her status as the greatest female swimmer of all time.

Yet LA 2028 remains a possibility — as does edging Titmus on Sunday, a foe who lists Ledecky among her heroes.

“I like my chances, but that’s me,” Ledecky said. “It’s obviously a great field, top to bottom, lots of people that have a chance.

“They’re great athletes and I’ve had the chance to race them quite a few times over the years now. It’s always fun to race the best.”

When to see Erika Fairweather in the pool:

Saturday July 27

9pm: Swimming - Women’s 400m freestyle heats (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas).

Sunday July 28

6.55am: Swimming - Women’s 400m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas) - if qualified.

