Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested after police claim $2m of methylamphetamine found in candles

Scott Miller of Australia wins the silver in the men's 100 Butterfly event during the 1996 Olympic Games. Photo / Getty

Australian Olympic medallist Scott Miller, who was briefly married to the late New Zealand TV personality Charlotte Dawson, has been arrested on drug charges.

Australian media report Sydney police have arrested two men following an investigation into the ongoing supply of more than $2 million worth of methylamphetamine.

Miller, 45, was arrested at his waterfront home in Sydney suburb Rozelle. The two-time Olympic medallist was married to Dawson, who passed away in 2014, between 1999 and 2000.



Miller won a claimed a silver and bronze medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Another man, 47, was also detained. According to reports, local police will allege the pair concealed the drug inside candles.

Charges are expected to be laid today.