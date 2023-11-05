Voyager 2023 media awards
Olympic hopefuls needed a home. A retirement community stepped up

New York Times
By Scott Cacciola
10 mins to read
When Anton Hood and his teammates on New Zealand’s curling team needed a place to stay, the residents of Chartwell Colonel Belcher Retirement Residence, like Mary Gregoret, 80, were happy to help. Photo / Todd Korol, The New York Times

New Zealand’s curling team wanted to train with the “big boys” in Canada, and a group of enthusiastic seniors has provided housing, a cheering section and lots of advice.

Ben Smith never could have imagined

