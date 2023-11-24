Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

The NBA is reportedly investigating allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Australian basketball star Josh Giddey.

The 21-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder guard disabled comments on his Instagram account after his name started trending on X, formerly Twitter, due to the allegations.

When questioned about the “serious allegations” following the Thunder’s practice session on Saturday morning, Giddey responded, “I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now.” When pressed further, he reiterated, “I get the question guys. I completely understand you guys wanna know about it. But just for right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also declined to comment, stating, “Personal matter and I have no comment on it – and that will be my answer on anything related.”

Later, The Athletic’s Shams Charania confirmed that the NBA would be “looking into the allegations.” The Thunder are scheduled to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday morning but it remains unclear if Giddey will be part of the lineup.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Giddey gained recognition through the NBL’s Next Stars program, catching the attention of NBA scouts. In April 2021, he became the youngest Australian in NBL history to achieve a triple-double while playing with the Adelaide 36ers. His career skyrocketed after being selected as the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Thunder.

Demonstrating that his NBL success was no fluke, Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on January 2, 2022. Despite his remarkable achievements, he faced injury towards the end of his rookie season. Giddey missed out on the selection for the Australian Boomers squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but represented Australia at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, finishing with averages of 19.4 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.

