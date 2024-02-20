Oamaru Mayor Gary Kircher roughs up David Warner with sandpaper jibe

David Warner speaks to media during an Australia training and media session. Photo / Photosport

The Mayor of Oamaru derided by Australian cricketer David Warner has hit back with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the batter’s ball-tampering scandal.

The veteran Australian opener yesterday recalled his short stint playing for Northern Districts in the New Zealand T20 competition, including his debut match in Oamaru.

”That was an eye-opener.

“I literally thought it was a ghost town. I think it was a Saturday or something and there was just no one there,” he remembered.

“We legitimately played on a football field. It was quite crazy coming from Australia and we’re playing on a rugby league field and I’m thinking ‘what’s going on here?’

“But it was good. I enjoyed it, really enjoyed it.”

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher today described Warner as out of touch with Oamaru, which had changed a lot in the 14 years since the cricketer was last there.

“I can’t help but feel Warner may have had his experience in Oamaru dampened by being caught behind after only six balls.”

He pointed to business growth, including a reference to a local hardware store “with a wide range of sandpaper and other abrasive products – something Mr Warner is more than familiar with”.

That was a not-so-subtle nod to the 2018 Australian ball-tampering scandal in which players were found to have used sandpaper to rough up the ball in South Africa.

Kircher also extended an invite to the Australian: “If he has the time to visit, we’d be more than happy to show him around Oamaru – once the Black Caps are finished with him”.

Gary Kircher made a sly dig at cricketer who derided his town. Photo / Otago Daily Times

During Australia’s last full tour of New Zealand in 2016, Warner said the abuse he and his teammates faced from the home crowds in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch was “pretty derogatory and pretty vulgar”.

Approaching the end of his international cricket career, 37-year-old Warner took a swipe at those attending matches to hurl abuse at players. Despite that, he emphasised his enjoyment of playing in New Zealand, focusing on giving his best performance and scoring runs.

“The crowd, yeah, they got personal, but if they have to get personal, that’s their character. I just go about my business.

“But that’s upon each individual, if that’s what they feel like they have to do, then so be it. If you want to pay your money to come and abuse people, you have to go back and lay in your own bed. We’re here to play the game of cricket that we love, enjoy and put bums on seats to keep the game going.”

Warner’s own fans have a reputation for abuse. Australian cricket fans gained notoriety in the 1980s when crowds packed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground’s Bay 13 would chant “Hadlee is a wanker”, as the great New Zealand cricketer Sir Richard Hadlee went about his business.

With his international retirement imminent, Warner bid farewell to test cricket last month at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Cricket World Cup final win over India in the previous year marked his last One Day International. The upcoming Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States will serve as the culmination of his international career, as he aims to finish with one last trophy.

Anticipating the T20 series against New Zealand, Warner acknowledged the competitive spirit between the neighbouring nations and expected a challenging atmosphere from the Kiwi crowds.

Despite not expecting warm farewells, Warner maintained a pragmatic approach, saying, “It’s always the harsh reality that we’re neighbours; in sport, we like to beat each other.”

Warner, who debuted internationally in 2009, also had a stint with Northern Districts in the HRV Cup (now the T20 Super Smash). Drawing from his experience on both sides of the Tasman, Warner suggested including a New Zealand team in Australia’s Big Bash League, envisioning it as a bridge between the two cricketing nations.

“There was exceptional talent coming through there; you’re showcasing that now, it’s great. I’ve always said we should have a New Zealand team in the Big Bash competition. You have the NRL and Super 15 [Super Rugby] now. All that works well, but logistically, I don’t know how that fits.”

Black Caps v Australia

1st T20I - 7.10pm, Wednesday, February 21 at Sky Stadium, Wellington

2nd T20I - 7.10pm, Friday, February 23 at Eden Park, Auckland

3rd T20I - 1pm, Sunday, February 25 at Eden Park, Auckland.