New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will continue with the reduced tackle height trial in community rugby through to the end of the 2025 season in line with World Rugby’s global recommendations.

The trial, which involves the first tackler tackling below the sternum and targeting the belly area, improved the safety and quality of games and was strongly supported by the rugby community, NZR general manager Community Rugby Steve Lancaster said.

“Our participants have told us that want the tackle area of the game to be safer and that’s been our focus. The resounding feedback we’ve heard from our players, coaches and referees is that they understood the reason for change and that’s been critical to its success.

“We appreciate it’s an adjustment to make and our community participants can be proud of the way they have adapted and played the game this season. There’s still room for improvement, but we’re seeing the majority of first tackles below the sternum, more offloads and faster games.”

Match analysis by NZR found that 90 per cent of first tackles in 1st XV school rugby, 78 per cent in senior men’s rugby and 72 per cent in senior women’s rugby were below the sternum this season. In premier men’s club rugby, offloads increased by as much as 65 per cent when compared with games in 2022.

Survey data from community participants identified that 61 per cent thought the lower tackle height was either significantly safer or somewhat safer for the first tackler, with 72 per cent agreeing that the lower tackle height was safer for the ball carrier.

Restrictions around the defending halfback at scrums in all grades of community rugby will also continue for the next two seasons.

More than 95 per cent of participants surveyed supported the impact the halfback innovation has had on attacking rugby through quicker, cleaner ball. Game analysis by NZR identified only 2 per cent of scrums resulted in a handling error.

A maximum scrum push of 1.5 metres in senior non-premier rugby has been extended, with 68 per cent of participants believing scrums were safer as a result.

2024 and 2025 community rugby game innovations:

1. Reduced tackle height to below the sternum targeting the belly area for all community rugby grades

The first tackler must tackle below the sternum and target the belly area. The second tackler can legally tackle below the shoulders in accordance with current rugby law.

2. Defensive halfback offside at scrum for all community rugby grades

The halfback of the team not in possession must remain 1 metre from the scrum and may not advance past the tunnel until the scrum has ended.

3. Maximum 1.5 metre scrum push for all community rugby, excluding senior premier club rugby grades

The maximum push of any scrum is limited to 1.5 metres, unless the scrum is within 5 metres of the goal line. Small Blacks rugby at U12 and U13s is already limited to a maximum 0.5 metre scrum push and teenage rugby is limited to a maximum 1.5 metre scrum push.