NZME secures Rugby World Cup 2023 broadcast rights

The countdown to one of New Zealand’s most anticipated and loved sporting events is well and truly on, with NZME today announcing it has secured audio broadcasting rights from Sky, across three of its audio brands for Rugby World Cup 2023.

Kicking off in early September, NZME will broadcast all All Blacks’ games from the tournament live on Newstalk ZB, GOLD Sport and The Alternative Commentary Collective (The ACC), and across their iHeartRadio platforms, sharing all the action and excitement straight from the tournament in France.

NZME chief radio officer Jason Winstanley says: “The Rugby World Cup captivates and unites Kiwis unlike any other sporting event and we’re hugely proud to be bringing listeners not only live broadcast coverage, but also expert analysis and the inside scoop from the matches.”

Newstalk ZB’s head rugby commentator, Elliott Smith, will be leading the commentary live from France for Newstalk ZB and GOLD Sport, ensuring New Zealanders are kept up to date on all the action both on and off the field.

“Elliott holds an immense passion for rugby and brings a wealth of experience, having delivered superb commentary and coverage at the last two Rugby World Cup events. I have no doubt he’ll engage our listeners and provide insightful analysis throughout,” says Winstanley.

The ACC general manager, Mike Lane, will be spearheading The ACC’s commentary, delighting fans with the banter and energy that has become synonymous with The ACC’s coverage of rugby.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our own unique style and perspective to the coverage this year – expect high energy and full-throttle mayhem. We can’t wait to unleash, plus there is always the bonus of hearing from those who unintentionally find themselves tuning into our coverage - wondering if the world is, in fact, ending,” says Lane.

Sky chief content & commercial officer Jonny Errington says: “The Rugby World Cup is an incredibly special event for Kiwi sports fans, and we’re delighted to be partnering with NZME to deliver radio coverage to more fans across Aotearoa NZ, in ways that work for them. It’s a great complement to our coverage of all 48 matches live on Sky and 12 matches and daily highlights free-to-air on Prime.”

The Rugby World Cup 2023 is the tenth men’s Rugby World Cup, taking place from September 8 to October 23 in nine venues across France.