NZME named exclusive radio broadcaster of 2023 Netball World Cup

Radio listeners can follow all the Silver Ferns' matches, both semifinals and the final on Gold Sports and The Alternative Commentary Collective. Photo / Photosport

Radio listeners can follow all the Silver Ferns' matches, both semifinals and the final on Gold Sports and The Alternative Commentary Collective. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) will be the exclusive radio broadcaster of the 2023 Netball World Cup.

The exclusive partnership will see NZME’s two key sports audio brands, Gold Sport and The Alternative Commentary Collective (The ACC), broadcasting all Silver Ferns matches, both semifinals and the final from the tournament.

NZME chief radio officer Jason Winstanley says the company is looking forward to delivering comprehensive coverage.

“NZME has a proud legacy of broadcasting netball both domestically and internationally for well over a decade, and it’s a huge privilege that we’ll continue doing so for the upcoming Netball World Cup 2023,” Winstanley said.

“Gold Sport will keep listeners up to date with all the play, along with expert analysis from legendary ex-Silver Ferns player and coach Yvonne Willering and well-known commentator Malcolm Jordan. Plus, if listeners are after a slightly different commentating experience, they can tune into the humorous team from The ACC.”

The ACC general manager Mike Lane says the crew is looking forward to providing expert commentary and entertainment as the Silver Ferns aim to defend their title.

“The ACC offers a unique and memorable sporting experience, and the team are absolutely stoked to be sharing their spin on the Netball World Cup 2023,” Lane said.

The Netball World Cup 2023 will run from Friday, July 28 to Saturday, August 6.