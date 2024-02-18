Warriors prop Zyon Maiu'u was sent off as a result of this brutal pre-season collision with a member of the West Tigers squad. Video / Sky Sport

The NZ Warriors will go into the NRL season already having the experience of adjusting to being at a numbers disadvantage.

Just 20 minutes into their pre-season clash against Wests Tigers, prop Zyon Maiu’u was sent off for a high shot on Tigers centre Declan Casey.

Casey was taking a hit-up midway through a set from deep in Tigers territory, carrying the ball over the 20m line before being taken in a two-man tackle. Warriors lock Kalani Going made strong contact around Casey’s hips, while Maiu’u shot out of the line and hit Casey front-on with his shoulder making heavy contact with Casey’s chin.

It was clear Casey was in trouble as soon as he hit the turf and Warriors second rower Jackson Ford immediately signalled to the referee.

A near 10-minute delay followed as Casey received assistance and was ultimately taken off the field on a stretcher by the medicab.

“There’s a high level of force and you’ve hit him directly in the head,” referee Chris Sutton explained before sending Maiu’u from the field.

It was a tough way for the Warriors to begin their 2024 campaign, with the clash against the Tigers being their first pre-season game of the year. They fought well, but went down 18-16.

