Cameron Leslie. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ

New Zealand swimmers have won silver and bronze medals on day two of the World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester.

Whangārei swimmer Cameron Leslie was second in the S4 100-metre freestyle, while Auckland’s Tupou Neiufi was third in the S8 100m backstroke.

Competing at his seventh world championships, Leslie touched the wall with a time of 1:22.56s to pick up the silver behind Israel’s Ami Omer Dadon, who broke the world record in a time of 1:18.94s.

“I’m pretty happy with that swim,” Leslie said.

“It’s my third-fastest 100 across the last three seasons, so pretty up there.

“The Israeli swam really well. He’s a good swimmer, and if that’s how he’s starting the week, we know he’s going to be putting up a big fight all week, so I’m going to have my work cut out for me.”

New Zealand swimmers have won silver and bronze medals on day two of the World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester. Photo / Photosport

Leslie pushed Dadon over the first 50m but was unable to keep up as the Israeli powered home over the second 50m to take the title from Leslie, who won the event in 2022.

“I’m glad to get a silver in the bank already, but man, it felt like a piano fell on me in that last 25. My old mate Taka from Japan nearly got me, but luckily [I] had enough to hold on.”

Leslie said it was a great start to the pinnacle event for the Kiwis.

“It’s been great to get a couple of medals early, and to be honest, this was probably the race I was least looking forward to. I always love the 50s, but I’m really excited for the 200 too - we just figured out some better race tactics for me, so keen to see how that reflects time-wise.”

Commonwealth and Paralympic medallist Tupou Neiufi added a bronze to her world championship collection.

Competing in the 100m backstroke event (S8), Neiufi was in a battle for silver as Great Britain’s Alice Tai surged ahead.

The Auckland swimmer clocked in at 1:20.35s to place third behind world record-holder Tai and Italy’s Xenia Francesca Palazzo.

“I’m super stoked to get bronze,” Neiufi said.

“That was an unreal swim from Alice. I’m really excited for the rest of the week; it’s a really important one for us as we look towards the Paralympic Games next year, so it’s all go.”