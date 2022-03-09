NZ Rugby admit to dropping the ball after a "tone deaf" Twitter post. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby has apologised after the All Blacks copped backlash for a "tone deaf" social media post on International Women's Day on Tuesday.

The team's bid to mark the occasion – an annual global celebration of the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women – by posting pictures of Sevu Reece and Aaron Smith, two male rugby stars with controversial pasts, was labelled "a meaningless PR stunt" and "wrong on so many levels" by critics on Twitter.

The Twitter post, which included photos of All Blacks players alongside the women in their lives, was shared with the caption: "Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day."

Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day ❤️#IWD2022 #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/EnC8fXWQtF — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) March 7, 2022

However, the Twitter post went viral for the wrong reasons, receiving widespread overseas coverage from publications like The Telegraph in the UK.

Fans were quick to condemn the inclusion of a photo of Reece, who admitted to assaulting his partner while drunk on the street in 2018.

Reece was discharged without conviction after a judge ruled in the Hamilton District Court that there were mitigating factors in his assault case.

@_PatriciaV_ wrote: "'Sevu Reece beat his girlfriend in the street, let's use him on our International Women's Day post. Oh, and make sure you don't mention the Black Ferns at all' – All Blacks social media team this morning."

Some fans were also not happy with the inclusion of Smith, who was pictured with his wife Teagan who he married last year. Smith was infamously booted from All Blacks camp after he was caught having sex with another woman in the disabled toilets at Christchurch airport in 2016.

Others simply pointed out the lack of any mention of the Black Ferns in the All Blacks' message.

@HLegg1983 replied: "You include Smith and Reece let leave out the Black Ferns? Think you got this wrong on so many levels that leaves this as a meaningless PR stunt."

@Paulin3McFerran also posted: "You know you have a women's team, right? Also, Sevu Reece? Really?"

@JackBish13 wrote: "This is probably the most tone deaf tweet I think I've ever seen. To include Sevu Reece on an International Women's Day post and to not even post anything about the Black Ferns."

In a written statement to the Herald, NZ Rugby apologised for the post, saying "we didn't get it right".

"NZR and our Teams in Black celebrated International Women's Day across all of our digital channels and our intent was to portray the many roles women have in our game," an NZR spokesperson said.

"We didn't get it right and we apologise – our entire rugby whānau are so proud of our Black Ferns and all our wāhine, in everything that they do on and off the pitch."