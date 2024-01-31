Kazuma Kobori with the Bledisloe Cup alongside 2023 New Zealand Open champion, Brendan Jones. Photo / Photosport

After back-to-back wins on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Rangiora’s Kazuma Kobori has set his sights on the New Zealand Open later this month at Millbrook Resort.

New Zealand Open tournament director Michael Glading today confirmed that Kazuma Kobori will play in Queenstown, and is confident that his form will continue as the countdown continues to the 103rd edition of the country’s premier golfing event.

After claiming the Webex Players Series Murray River a week ago, Kobori doubled down and won the Webex Players Series Victoria on Sunday, his second victory in just eight tournaments as a professional.

“We are really excited that Kazuma will be playing at Millbrook in a few weeks. We knew he had the goods after his impressive display at the New Zealand Open last year, where he claimed the Bledisloe Cup for being the best amateur in the field,” said Glading.

“He is a very talented young player and is in a red-hot vein of form at the moment. He is one to watch, both now, and in the longer term. He is yet another young Kiwi aiming to reach the top echelons of the game, and is already showing that he has the talent and mindset that is needed.”

After his latest victory, Kobori has jumped to second on the Challenge PGA Tour of Australasia’s Order of Merit, with only Australian PGA champion Min Woo Lee ahead of him.

Kobori will be lining up for his third New Zealand Open and is hoping to taste success again, but is making sure to keep his focus and stick to his processes.

“My game is feeling great at the moment. And fortunately I have a week break before the New Zealand Open so looking forward to getting some really good preparation in,” he said.

“I would love to win the New Zealand Open at some point. It would be incredible. As a junior, I tried to Monday qualify three times and missed all of them so even having the opportunity to play at the event is such a privilege.”

Like most golfers, Kobori has had many influences in his development, but credits one former New Zealand Open champion with showing him the levels he needs to aim for.

“Growing up, I played in the same group as Michael Hendry at a few Charles Tour events and he showed me the level of golf and professionalism that I needed to strive for in order to reach the highest level. Watching him has helped me a lot.”

After his last two weeks, Kobori is hoping the outpouring of support continues and he is looking forward to having a home-field advantage at Millbrook Resort.

“It’s been amazing and I appreciate all the support from everyone back home. The messages have been overflowing so sorry if I haven’t got back to you yet! But yeah, I love the crowd and the energy so I am hoping to see a big crowd at Millbrook supporting all the Kiwis who are playing.”