Sam Cane of the All Blacks looks on ahead of the Rugby Championship match at Orangetheory Stadium. Photo / Getty

Herald readers have overwhelmingly made the call for All Blacks captain Sam Cane to be dropped from the starting XV for Saturday's clash against Argentina in Hamilton.

The All Blacks squad is set to be named at 11.30am as they look to bounce back from their first ever home defeat to the Pumas.

Asked who should start in the seven jersey on Saturday, with more than 6000 votes, Cane earned just 8.7 percent of the votes with Ardie Savea the top pick to play in the seven jersey.

Savea was also the top selection at number eight with Hoskins Sotutu a close second.

In other notable results, Richie Mo'unga is the top choice of Herald readers at first five-eighth ahead of Beauden Barrett while league convert Roger Tuivasa-Shek is the preferred choice at second-five.

On Monday, Cane backed the decision to bench him during the Christchurch loss to Argentina, with the skipper confident that his coaches know best.

Cane was substituted in the 67th minute of the seven-point defeat and left to watch from the sidelines as his side unsuccessfully attempted to prevent the Pumas from recording their first win in New Zealand.

It was the fourth time this season that Ian Foster has called for his captain to be replaced. Eyebrows were raised when the coach did so during the decisive third-test loss against Ireland, with Cane also substituted in the All Blacks' wins over Ireland at Eden Park and South Africa at Ellis Park.

But after making way for Akira Ioane in the key moments at Orangetheory Stadium, Cane had no qualms about not being required for the full 80 minutes.

"That wasn't talked about or pre-determined or anything to do with me," he said. "But I back the coaches when they make a decision to sub someone, whether that's me or anyone else.

"They're doing it with the best interests of the team at heart and that's how decisions are made in this team. I don't take it personally, by any means."

Herald readers XV:

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 3.Tyrel Lomax, 4. Sam Whitelock, 5. Brodie Retallick, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. Caleb Clark, 12. Roger Tuivasa-Shek, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan.

