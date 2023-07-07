Voyager 2023 media awards

NZ Cricket’s new cash cow: How lucrative deal with Indian digital giant is already paying dividends

Kurt Bayer
By
6 mins to read
New Zealand cricketers are in line for a huge cash windfall after signing a deal with Dream Sports in India which sponsors the Super Smash competition. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand cricketers, including part-time professionals with other full-time jobs, are set for a cash windfall this month after inking a lucrative deal with an Indian digital giant.

An exclusive five-year agreement saw NZ Cricket

